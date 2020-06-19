Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 321,131 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,408,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,131 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Tata Motors by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter worth $74,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

TTM stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

