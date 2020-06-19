Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 34,620 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,620 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ALLETE worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ALLETE by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,896,000 after buying an additional 66,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,896,000 after acquiring an additional 337,155 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 772,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,695,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ALLETE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $56.31 on Friday. ALLETE Inc has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

