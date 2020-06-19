Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 7,934 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,659 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Solar worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 195.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares in the company, valued at $856,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $252,153.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,177.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.