Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 291 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,516 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,428 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 51,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 82,438 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,108 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $198.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

