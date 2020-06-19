Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after buying an additional 6,458,383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $95,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 6,671.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after buying an additional 2,572,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,332,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after buying an additional 2,027,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

