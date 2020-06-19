PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,769 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of PBF Energy worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,773,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

