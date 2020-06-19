Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.67) price objective for the company.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 95.86 ($1.22) on Friday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 47.30 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 259.43 ($3.30). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51. The firm has a market cap of $200.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.22.

In other Gulf Keystone Petroleum news, insider Ian Weatherdon bought 50,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £40,089.60 ($51,024.05).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.