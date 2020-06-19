Perficient’s (PRFT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. National Securities downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1,396.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.