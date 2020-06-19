Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 35,000 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $196.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,488.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $198.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

