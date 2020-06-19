Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 921,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,699 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Pinterest worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605,750 shares during the period. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $175,509,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 187.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,356 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,564 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,155.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,465,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030,538 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $300,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 623,191 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,772.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

