PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) will report $361.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $354.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.16 million. PQ Group reported sales of $431.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.26 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.88%. PQ Group’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,498,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 377,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 86,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQG opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.96. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

