PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,189 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of PRA Health Sciences worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

