Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Down 15.6% in June

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,900 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 407,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PRIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,875,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,617,000 after acquiring an additional 286,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,904,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,180,000 after buying an additional 836,213 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,332,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 226,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,727,000 after buying an additional 164,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,959,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,572,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

PRIM opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $876.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

