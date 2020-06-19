Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Childrens Place worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Childrens Place by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Childrens Place by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Childrens Place by 444.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 8,500 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Childrens Place Inc has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $102.55.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.15.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

