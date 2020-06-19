Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Reduced by KeyCorp

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Lennar stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80. Lennar has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

