Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Update

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after buying an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,299,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 49,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.37.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $111.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

