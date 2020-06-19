R. H. Seale Sells 88,177 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 88,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $7,093,839.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE QTWO opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $51,492,000. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after buying an additional 487,512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,518,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after buying an additional 425,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Q2 by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 244,028 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

