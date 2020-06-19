Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE RDN opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after purchasing an additional 983,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,972,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,785,000 after buying an additional 120,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,464,000 after buying an additional 469,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 455,146 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

