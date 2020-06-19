Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.70% of Randolph Bancorp worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Randolph Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RNDB shares. Compass Point raised Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Randolph Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In other Randolph Bancorp news, CEO William M. Parent purchased 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,270.94. Also, CEO William M. Parent purchased 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $27,590.16. Insiders acquired a total of 23,681 shares of company stock valued at $228,868 in the last 90 days. 8.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

