RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RBB. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 408,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,098.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 30.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

