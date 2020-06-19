RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Richard R. Crowell Sells 5,000 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Richard R. Crowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total value of $703,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard R. Crowell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,738,750.00.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $138.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.69. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROLL. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

