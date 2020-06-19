RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Sells $1,738,750.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,738,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard R. Crowell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

On Thursday, June 4th, Richard R. Crowell sold 5,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total transaction of $703,850.00.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $138.30 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.00 and a 200 day moving average of $145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.27.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROLL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.7% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 252,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,429,000 after buying an additional 44,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $722,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.