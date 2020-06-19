Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will announce sales of $407.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $377.96 million to $422.50 million. Realty Income reported sales of $365.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of O stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

