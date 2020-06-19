Renew (LON:RNWH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RNWH has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Renew alerts:

Renew stock opened at GBX 470 ($5.98) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 454.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 470.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $362.93 million and a P/E ratio of 16.04. Renew has a one year low of GBX 304 ($3.87) and a one year high of GBX 570 ($7.25).

Renew (LON:RNWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 20.06 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Renew will post 3915.0000941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.