Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $31.00. The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 3241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Get Repay alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 134.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Repay by 803.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.