Richard A. Gephardt Sells 10,401 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $676,273.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

