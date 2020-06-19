Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.31 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 305,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

