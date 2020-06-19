Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

ROKU opened at $127.79 on Thursday. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.22 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.40.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,070,124.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $2,917,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,739 shares of company stock worth $20,364,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Roku by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Roku by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

