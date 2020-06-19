Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce sales of $26.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.92 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $110.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $265.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.80 million to $297.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $399.64 million, with estimates ranging from $397.66 million to $403.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. CL King initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 187,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

RUTH opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $278.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.90.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

