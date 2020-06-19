salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,519,700.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $5,519,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total value of $2,640,600.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total value of $3,441,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.84, for a total value of $1,748,400.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.86, for a total value of $1,728,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,743,100.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $1,753,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total value of $1,821,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $1,778,700.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $1,761,900.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $1,743,900.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $187.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.80 and its 200 day moving average is $167.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,042.56, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

