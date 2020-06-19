Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Down 15.8% in June

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 20.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

SAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

