Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €105.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €99.54 ($111.84).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €93.22 ($104.74) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €89.04 and a 200-day moving average of €87.10. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

