Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $366,450.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $49.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $331,264,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,930,000 after acquiring an additional 288,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

