Selecta Biosciences’ (SELB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.