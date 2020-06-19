Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director James T. Lindstrom Sells 5,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Semtech stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Semtech’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Semtech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

