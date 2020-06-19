Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Increases By 45.8%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,165,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,150,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,185,000 after purchasing an additional 82,184 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,020,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,386,000 after purchasing an additional 496,670 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

