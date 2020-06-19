Short Interest in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Expands By 50.3%

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the May 31st total of 811,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson purchased 25,140 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $471,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $632.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

