Short Interest in Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Expands By 23.0%

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 683,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Wenzhao Lu acquired 645,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $696,773.88. Corporate insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalon Globocare by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Avalon Globocare by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avalon Globocare by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avalon Globocare by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVCO stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Avalon Globocare has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Avalon Globocare had a negative return on equity of 271.87% and a negative net margin of 1,086.27%.

Avalon Globocare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

