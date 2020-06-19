Short Interest in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Increases By 41.7%

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Aviat Networks worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 million, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

