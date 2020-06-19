Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Decreases By 77.3%

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the May 31st total of 234,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXLA shares. Wedbush started coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Axcella Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axcella Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 50,000 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv L.P Flagship acquired 3,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 440.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXLA opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $194.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Axcella Health

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.