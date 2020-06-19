Short Interest in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Drops By 16.7%

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $139,421,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,391,000 after acquiring an additional 938,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

