Short Interest in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Declines By 15.8%

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 769,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

EIGR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $266.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

