Short Interest in Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Declines By 15.7%

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 140,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $332.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 404,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 98,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

