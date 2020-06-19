Short Interest in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) Expands By 1,085.7%

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 1,085.7% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 35,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $368,947.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,260 shares of company stock worth $434,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Leisure Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leisure Acquisition stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Leisure Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEBU opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.32 and a beta of 0.11. Leisure Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Leisure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Leisure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leisure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.