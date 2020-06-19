Short Interest in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Decreases By 15.6%

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 565,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. RadNet has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $865.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.10 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RadNet will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sidoti upped their price target on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $172,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,432.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RadNet by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $6,692,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 74,757 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

