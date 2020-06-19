SIG’s (SHI) Restricted Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

SIG (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “restricted” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SHI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SIG from GBX 22 ($0.28) to GBX 34 ($0.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.38) target price on shares of SIG in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SIG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 64.14 ($0.82).

Get SIG alerts:

Shares of SHI opened at GBX 34.90 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. SIG has a one year low of GBX 14.93 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 139.50 ($1.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.14.

SIG (LON:SHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) by GBX (4.70) (($0.06)). Analysts expect that SIG will post 1154.9999893 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.