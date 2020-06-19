SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Stock Position Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SINA were worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SINA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of SINA by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SINA by 57.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SINA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SINA by 7.0% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SINA stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 1.04. SINA Corp has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $435.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SINA Corp will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SINA. Zacks Investment Research raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BOCOM International lowered SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

