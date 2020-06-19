SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $39.57.

About SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

