SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SOUHY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SOUTH32 LTD/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.09.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

