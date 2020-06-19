Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.71. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $127.80.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

